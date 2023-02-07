Ziyech’s Failed Transfer To PSG And Aubameyang’s Recent Treatment Could Affect Chelsea’s Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech was thrown Into the club’s starting lineup against Fulham last Friday, just 3 days after his transfer to PSG collapsed. On the deadline day of the Winter transfer window, Hakim Ziyech had left London for Paris in readiness to finalize his transfer from West London to Parc De Prince.

PSG Boss Christophe Galtier also confirmed that PSG was indeed trying to get Hakim Ziyech on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 Season but the transfer crumbled due to an error on Chelsea’s part.

There’s no way to tell if Hakim Ziyech is happy with the way Chelsea handled his transfer but, he made the starting lineup for Chelsea last Friday against Fulham.

It’s different for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who has was dealt two blows last week as Graham Potter took his name out of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League squad and he wasn’t included in the Matchday squad against Fulham last weekend.

It might not be related to a potential transfer but Pierre Emerick Aubameyang spent last weekend in Milan after he was excluded from the Matchday squad last Friday.

Graham Potter has reportedly spoken with Hakim Ziyech about his failed move to PSG but, emotions can’t be plugged and many of these Players that might not be happy with their situation have teammates that are close with them in the squad.

It might be easier if it’s just one Player that’s disgruntled in the team but if the number is multiplying, it’s a matter of time before a mutiny arises.

AminullahiMuritala

)