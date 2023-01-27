Zidane ‘targets three clubs’ for return to dugout after France and Man Utd snub

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane has been biding his time over a managerial comeback since leaving Real Madrid for a second time at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Zinedine Zidane, the former manager of Real Madrid, is reportedly only interested in three managerial positions, with the positions at Manchester United and France being off the table.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in 2021, the 50-year-old was considered for the Old Trafford position, but United appointed Ralf Rangnick as an interim manager before hiring Erik ten Hag in 2022. Zidane seemed keen to wait for the France position to open up at the moment, but Didier Deschamps continued in the position after leading France to the World Cup final.

Zidane has overseen Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team, before two stints in command of the senior squad, spending his whole management career to date in the Spanish capital. His reputation is still strong as a result of his three Champions League victories and two La Liga championships, and he may still have a choice in his future position.

The Athletic reports that Zidane would be willing to make a comeback for one of three positions. One of those would be a third stint with Los Blancos; he left the team for the first time in 2018 and only returned when Julen Lopetegui’s tenure came to an end after only a few months. However, this could require some work from club president Florentino Perez.

In a letter announcing his departure that was published by the Spanish publication AS in 2021, Zidane stated, “I am leaving because I believe that the club no longer provides me the trust I need and doesn’t offer me the support needed to establish something in the mid and long term.” “Over the past six months, I would have hoped for our connection to be a little bit different from other managers’ relationships with the club and the president.”

The other two alternatives are Marseille, Zidane’s home club, and Juventus, where he played for a number of years. However, there can be roadblocks to a shift in both situations.

Juventus, who won the most recent of its 36 Serie A championships in 2020, was ascending the standings when it was penalized 15 points for the “Plusvalenza” scandal. The Bianconeri will have a difficult time earning European qualification if their appeal against the ruling is unsuccessful.

The group stage of the Champions League this season saw Marseille and Juventus both eliminated. According to The Athletic, Zidane would only consider relocating to Stade Velodrome if the Ligue 1 powerhouses were in a position to challenge for championships, which they are not at the moment.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s first season under Carlo Ancelotti, Zidane’s replacement, was successful. They won La Liga and the Champions League in 2021–22, and they are still in the running for both trophies this year, even though they still have a long way to go before they can defend their titles.

