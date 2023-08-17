Zambian attacker, Kundananji becomes the only woman to reach a speed of 33.2km/h at the 2023 WWC.

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament now remaining just two matches left to play, Zambian attacker, Racheal Kundananji becomes the only woman so far to have reached a speed of 33.2km/h.

The Zambian woman who scored Zambian last goal of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament against Costa Rica in their final group stage game at the FMG Stadium Waikato at Hamilton, New Zealand sits top of the ranking of women that reached a speed of 33km per hour at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Despite her speed, the Copper Queens of Zambia became the first African team to crash out of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in New Zealand and Australia after suffering back-to-back 5-0 loses in their opening two matches.

Although, the FIFA Women’s World Cup debutant, Zambia picked up their first FIFA Women’s World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in their final group stage game.

The win sent Zambia home from its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on an emotional high.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)