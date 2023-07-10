Zambia coach accused of sexual misconduct weeks before World Cup

Bruce Mwape, the coach of Zambia’s women’s national team, is facing serious accusations of sexual abuse involving players on the team.

According to a report by Marca, testimonies have emerged linking Mwape to a series of incidents involving footballers.

Mwape took charge of the team in May 2018 and implemented changes that led Zambia to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its history.

However, in September 2022, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced that an investigation had been initiated into allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the report, an anonymous player from the team stated that it is considered normal for Mwape to engage in sexual relations with players. Allegedly, players are expected to comply with his demands if he desires to sleep with someone.

Disturbingly, players reportedly faced threats of punishment if they dared to disclose anything about these incidents. Both the Zambia FA and FIFA are said to be aware of the situation.

It should be noted that Mwape is not the only Zambian coach implicated in a sexual abuse case. Kaluba Kangwam, the coach of the U-17 national team, is also currently under investigation.

Zambia is in Group C of this year’s tournament scheduled to kick off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The team will make their World Cup debut on July 22 against Japan.

