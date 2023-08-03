ZAM 1:1 ALS: Ronaldo’s Fine Display Show He Needs More Assists To Score Goals Constantly.

Al Nassr were active in the Arab Club Championship Cup today when they travelled to face Zamalek at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The Saudi Arabian Side led by Cristiano Ronaldo escaped a narrow defeat in the encounter as they managed to hold Zamalek to a disappointing 1-1 draw at full-time. Cristiano Ronaldo came through for Al Nassr in the final minutes of the game as he got them that all-important equaliser and also aided their qualification to the knockout stage of the competition this season.

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo made another appearance for Al Nassr in today’s match as he came out with an impressive performance against Zamalek. The Portuguese International saw only one big goalscoring opportunity in the game and converted it brilliantly for Al Nassr to make sure they got at least a point against the opposition.

Well, I believe his fine performance in this encounter shows he needs more supplies to score goals constantly for Al Nassr this season. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s age, the 38-year-old is still a very deadly finisher in front of goal for Al Nassr. The only thing he demands from his teammates is frequent supplies on the attack to score more goals for the team in matches this season. A player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s quality shouldn’t be denied these goalscoring opportunities, if Al Nassr really wants to get the best performance out of him in games. The Portuguese International was undoubtedly one of the best players for Al Nassr in today’s match despite their failure to claim a win against Zamalek.

