Yusuf Otubanjo: Nigerian Forward Nets Landmark Goal, Makes History In Pyunik Yerevan’s Win

Experienced Nigerian Striker, Yusuf Otubanjo, has reached a significant milestone in the Armenian top-flight league as he net his 50th league goal following his hat-trick in Pyunik Yerevan 0-5 Dismantling of Football Club Van at the weekend.

Otubanjo who emerged as the league top scorer last season had already started off scoring goals in the new season and came through with (3) goals in Pyunik Yerevan Matchday six win.

The Nigerian international, Yusuf Otubanjo opened scoring at the 21st minute and went ahead to grab a double at the 40th minute to hand Pyunik Yerevan a 0-2 lead heading back to the locker room.

Back into the second half, Yusuf Otubanjo continued from where he stopped in the second half as he completed his hattrick for the day with his 49th minute goal.

Cruising on a high, Yusuf Otubanjo penned his name in the assist book as he assisted Malakyan.E 79th minute goal to extend Pyunik Yerevan before 90+ goal to end the game on a 0-5 scoreline.

Next for Pyunik Yerevan is a date with BKMA at home on Matchday (7) whilst Football Club Van will face West Armenia.

