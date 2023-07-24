Youngest Players In Premier League History

The Premier League has seen several young talents make their debut at incredibly tender ages, leaving a lasting impact on the football world. Here are the top five youngest players to have appeared in Premier League history:

Harvey Elliott (Fulham, Liverpool)

Harvey Elliott made his Premier League debut for Fulham on May 4, 2019, at the age of 16 years and 30 days. He later joined Liverpool, showcasing immense potential as an attacking midfielder with his impressive skills and creativity. Despite his young age, Elliott displayed maturity beyond his years, earning praise from fans and pundits alike.

Reece Oxford (West Ham United)

Reece Oxford made his Premier League debut for West Ham United on August 2, 2015, at 16 years and 237 days old. The versatile defender demonstrated remarkable composure on the ball and an ability to read the game well. His debut performance against Arsenal drew widespread acclaim, and it was evident that he possessed the qualities of a future star.

James Vaughan (Everton)

James Vaughan made his Premier League debut for Everton on April 10, 2005, at 16 years and 271 days old. He etched his name in football history by becoming the youngest Premier League goalscorer during the same match, netting against Crystal Palace. Vaughan’s goal-scoring instinct and energy on the field made him a highly promising prospect.

Aaron Lennon (Leeds United)

Aaron Lennon made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on August 23, 2003, at 16 years and 129 days old. The skillful winger’s electrifying pace and ability to beat defenders with ease drew comparisons to established stars. Lennon went on to enjoy a successful career, playing for various clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

Matthew Briggs made his Premier League debut for Fulham on May 13, 2007, at 16 years and 65 days old. The left-back’s inclusion in the starting lineup marked a significant achievement for the young player. Briggs demonstrated defensive solidity and the potential to become a mainstay in Fulham’s squad.

