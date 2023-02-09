Young Players With Dual Nationalities In Europe Who Can Still Play For The Super Eagles

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are quite a number of players with Dual Nationalities in Europe. In the sense that they have multiple home country origins. In some instances, their parents are from countries different from the ones they live in which as a result their children are given birth to in another country which is not their home country. As a result of Nationality by birth, the Child has the right to choose to claim the country of birth where he was born. The Player can can also choose the Country of Origin for the Parent.

There are many young players with double Nationalities especially those that their Parents are from Nigeria. Many Young players in England have parental origin which can be traced to Nigeria. They can choose to play for the Super Eagles or England.

Some of the young players who have not yet decided their respective Countries in which they will represent at the National Level and also have the chances of playing for Nigeria, that is Super Eagles are:

1. Olise

Olise was born in England to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother, and he is eligible to represent France, Algeria, England, or Nigeria. At the moment, There are chances that Olise will play for the Super Eagles at the National Level as he has not yet decided.

The Nigeria FA have approached him already. Olise currently plays for Crystal Palace and he is one of their best players. As a result of him being on good form, Nigerians want him to play for the Super Eagles.

2. Folarin Balogun

Balogun was born to Nigerian Parents at the New York City. He currently play for Reims on loan from Arsenal. He is one of the top scorers in the League. Folarin Balogun has also not decided his home country. There are high chances of the Nigeria Football Federation convincing him to play for the Super Eagles.

Steveade (

)