You’ll end up paying ‘Messi wage’ – Gary Neville warns Chelsea

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has issued a warning to Chelsea, saying that despite their practice of offering newly acquired young players long-term contracts, they would still be expected to give them salaries on par with Lionel Messi’s, that is, if the player ends up performing beyond expectations.

Chelsea recently paid hefty amounts in transfer fees to acquire eight players during the January transfer window.

Nearly all of the most recent arrivals received contracts that were incredibly lengthy.

For instance, contracts for eight and a half years were given to Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, and Benoit Badiashile was offered a seven and a half-year contract.

However, Neville believes that Chelsea does not have the financial luxury of paying its newly acquired players minimum wages for a lengthy period of time due to extended contracts.

The veteran defender cited Mudryk, 22, as an example in his podcast, saying, “In four years, let’s imagine Mykhailo developing into a Lionel Messi.” Today, Chelsea would stand in this place and declare, “We have him tied down for another four years at a lower salary.”

Regardless of whether he still has four years left on his contract, Mudryk will resign, along with his agency, and announce, “I want more money.”

“Messi’s money will ultimately be paid, or you risk having a player who has been extremely disgruntled for the past four years and feels cheated since he signed an eight-year contract at the age of 22.”

When it comes to football in our country, especially with players from other countries, the Manchester United legend stated, “I do not see how an eight-year contract can be honored if the player evolves into something substantially greater than he is now.”

