SPORT

You cannot defeat Arsenal without Casemiro – Paul Merson Tells Man United.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told Manchester United they cannot beat the Gunners without their midfielder Casemiro.

He believes that a draw at the Emirates on Sunday would be the Red Devils’ best outcome in his absence.

With six points separating them, league-leading Arsenal will welcome Erik ten Hag’s team to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City’s victory over Wolves in the early kickoff would have reduced the margin to Mikel Arteta’s team to just two points before the Emirates duel later in the evening.

Casemiro, a key midfield player was suspended midweek against Crystal Palace for a careless tackle on Wilfried Zaha during their 1-1 draw.

He [Casemiro] is massive for them, Merson said to Sky Sports.

“He would have taken care of Odegaard, Casemiro. Without Casemiro, I can not see or cannot see Manchester United defeating Arsenal.

“They may get a draw. I don’t envision that without Casemiro since I hold him in such high regard. Tomorrow, I don’t think Man United has much of a chance.

Trendzhub (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Man United Players Gets High Praise From Watford Player

4 mins ago

Arsenal loan star, Balogun nets a goal for Ligue 1 club in their emphatic 3-0 away League Cup win

12 mins ago

Man United make transfer decision on Marco Reus after agent talk with Erik ten Hag

20 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button