You cannot defeat Arsenal without Casemiro – Paul Merson Tells Man United.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told Manchester United they cannot beat the Gunners without their midfielder Casemiro.

He believes that a draw at the Emirates on Sunday would be the Red Devils’ best outcome in his absence.

With six points separating them, league-leading Arsenal will welcome Erik ten Hag’s team to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City’s victory over Wolves in the early kickoff would have reduced the margin to Mikel Arteta’s team to just two points before the Emirates duel later in the evening.

Casemiro, a key midfield player was suspended midweek against Crystal Palace for a careless tackle on Wilfried Zaha during their 1-1 draw.

He [Casemiro] is massive for them, Merson said to Sky Sports.

“He would have taken care of Odegaard, Casemiro. Without Casemiro, I can not see or cannot see Manchester United defeating Arsenal.

“They may get a draw. I don’t envision that without Casemiro since I hold him in such high regard. Tomorrow, I don’t think Man United has much of a chance.

Trendzhub (

)