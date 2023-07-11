Yesterday, I visit ex Golden Eaglets player, who has been bedridden for 15 years- Shehu Sani

In a tweet that was made by Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, on his official Twitter handle this morning, he made it known that he visited a former international Nigerian player, who has been bedridden for fifteen years.

He said, “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to Daniel Joshua, former Nigerian International who played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles. He has been Bedridden for 15 years in Kaduna,after he sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of the car crash that happened when he was driving to the Minna Eagles camp,on the invitation of the Nigeria Football Federation.”

He said that the Niger State Government, under the leadership of Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, graciously paid for his treatment to a certain point and then he later stopped and the NFF just gave him the sum of N500,000 and abandoned him to his fate.

Further talking, he said that the man, who has suspended signing millions of euros contract, with Atheletico Madrid Football Club, to come and play for his country has been neglected by the sporting authorities of his country.

He said, “The M.O.N National Honours Award Holder, scored a major goal in Korea 2007 World Cup victory. Our Government demands for patriotism from our sportsmen and women, and abandon them in their moments of need.”

Shehu Sani further called on this new government and the new leadership of the the NFF, should come to his aid, and others in similar situation. ons.

