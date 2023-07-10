Yaya Toure foresees challenging times for Man City in EPL 2023-24

Yaya Toure, a revered figure at Manchester City, holds the belief that Pep Guardiola’s formidable squad may encounter a minor downturn in performance throughout the upcoming 2023–2024 Premier League season.

Additionally, Toure draws parallels between Man City’s forthcoming campaign and the illustrious triumph of Barcelona’s 2009 squad, which achieved a treble and boasted his own inclusion.

Having clinched a historic treble in the 2022–2023 season, Manchester City etched their name in the annals of the club’s history with their most exceptional campaign to date.

Manchester City emerged victorious in the Premier League, triumphing over Arsenal. They also conquered Inter Milan in a scintillating Champions League final and overpowered Manchester United to seize the FA Cup.

“After achieving all these triumphs, we experienced a slight decline, which is a natural occurrence for individuals. The key lies in finding the appropriate motivation, sometimes influenced by the leader or the head coach.”

Yaya Toure expressed to the Daily Mail, “We endeavored to replicate the same level of dedication and enthusiasm, recognizing the challenge of repeating such accomplishments. While it may prove arduous, Manchester City possesses the invaluable experience of perennial Premier League triumphs.”

Toure played a crucial role in Barcelona’s 2009 treble-winning team. However, their subsequent year in 2010 saw them unable to replicate the same level of success, only managing to secure the league championship.

As Toure evaluates City’s prospects for the upcoming season, he maintains that defending a treble is inherently more challenging than achieving it for the first time.

This echoes Pep Guardiola’s consistent warning about the difficulty of retaining Premier League titles during his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Disregarding the cautionary message, Toure expressed his belief that City’s seasoned nucleus will enable them to exert their utmost effort in safeguarding their trio of championships. Moreover, he emphasized their aspirations to enhance their performance in the Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, and Super Cup.

