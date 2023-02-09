XI of the Most Expensive Players in Each Position in the History of Football After Winter Transfers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of expensive deals were done in the January transfer window and this has caused a significant change in the XI of the most expensive players in football’s history. Enzo Fernandez has made his way into the team after signing for the Blues. The World Cup winner was signed by Chelsea for €121 million.

The most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football remains Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Chelsea goalkeeper cost the Blues €80 million when they were to sign him from Athletic Bilbao.

The most expensive left-back in the history of football is Chelsea’s summer signing, Marc Cucurella. The former Brighton and Hove Albion star was signed by the Blues for €65.3 million. The most expensive right-back in the history of the beautiful game is Achraf Hakimi who was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth about €66.5 million.

The two most expensive centre-backs in the history of football are Mathijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire. The former was signed from Juventus in a deal worth €85.5 million. While the latter was signed for €87 million by Manchester United.

In the midfield positions, the most expensive players are Enzo Fernandez and Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho became one of the most expensive players in the history of the game when he joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a deal worth €135 million.

Below is the XI of the most expensive players in the history of football:

