XI of the Best Right-Footed Football Stars in World Football in 2023

In football, we have more right-footed players than left-footed players. Despite how many right-footed players there are, there are still many football stars with wand-like right feet.

In a team consisting of the best right-footed players in world football in 2023, Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen features between the sticks. The German shot-stopper was impregnable in Spanish La Liga last season as his club won the Spanish La Liga title for the first time in four years.

In the team, Manchester City star, Ruben Dias and Eder Militao feature in the center of defense. Achraf Hakimi is the right-back while Manchester City star, João Cancelo would play as the left-back.

In midfield, it can be said that Manchester City star, Rodri, and Real Madrid’s new acquisition, Jude Bellingham are the best right-footed centre midfielders in the world currently.

In the right-wing position, Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar Jr features. The Brazilian superstar is one of the best right-footed players in world football and his mesmerizing wing play is a joy to watch. In the left-wing position, Vinicius Junior features. The Real Madrid star has risen to prominence in the last few years and has become one of his team’s best players. It’s a matter of time before he starts competing strongly for the Ballon d’Or award.

The two best right-footed strikers in world football currently are Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. Both stars had a great 2022/23 season and would be looking to continue from where they stopped next season.

