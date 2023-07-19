XI of the Best Left-Footed Football Stars in World Football in 2023

Left-footed footballers are a joy to watch. They are quite skillful and their ability to cut into their left foot and let one fly is something we have seen the likes of Arjen Robben, Riyad Mahrez, Bukayo Saka, and Mohamed Salah do over and over again.

In the team of the best left-footed football stars in the world currently, Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois features between the sticks. The former Chelsea star has become one of the best goalkeepers in world football since finally settling down in the Spanish capital.

In defense, Manchester United star, Lisandro Martinez, Manchester City star, Nathan Ake, and RB Leipzig in-demand centre-back, Josko Gvardiol feature as the centre-backs in a back three.

Lisandro Martinez quickly made himself one of the best centre-backs in the English Premier League last season after a poor start to the season saw the Red Devils lose their first two games. He has since impressed many with his positioning and outstanding passing range.

Josko Gvardiol is one of the most sought-after defenders in the current transfer window and this is due to his form for RB Leipzig in the last two seasons. Nathan Ake played a role in Manchester City’s treble success last season.

In midfield, there are Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, and Riyad Mahrez.

Upfront, we have some of the best attackers in world football currently. Bukayo Saka was one of the best players in the English Premier League last season and with Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League, he would get the chance to showcase his talents on the biggest stage.

Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland complete a frontline that would be impossible to defend against.

