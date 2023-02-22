Xavi Speaks On Man United Players, Says Erik Ten Hag Has Done A Great Job On Them

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona’s coach, Xavi Hernandez have noted that Man United have improved a lot under Erik Ten Hag, and he is impressed with the way some certain players have improved under him.

While reacting to the media today ahead of facing Man United tomorrow, he stated that the likes of Fred, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford has done incredibly well under Erik Ten Hag, and they have turn the club into a real threat.

In his words, Xavi Hernandez stated;

“Erik ten Hag is getting all the talent out of his players. You see Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, the Portuguese guy. And look how Fred is playing”.

Barcelona travels to Manchester today ahead of their epic showdown tomorrow with the hope of winning at Old Trafford.

A win for them against Man United will give them the needed boast to chase the Europa league trophy.

Lest have your thoughts on the game the comment section.

