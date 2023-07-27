Xavi Impressed By Arsenal’s Champions League-Worthy Intensity

Xavi, the legendary Spanish midfielder and current coach of Barcelona, recently expressed his surprise at the intensity of Arsenal’s performance during their 5-3. In the match, the Gunners put on a show of intensity and energy that Xavi believed was worthy of the Champions League.

Xavi told Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta that the intensity was too high, saying, “I understand that everyone wants to win, but I told Arteta that it looked like a Champions League match. The intensity that they put was too high.”

The former Barcelona star was impressed with the commitment and energy of the Arsenal players, especially considering they have struggled for form in recent weeks. Xavi believes that the Gunners showed they have the quality to compete with the best teams in Europe, pointing to the performance against Manchester United as a sign of progress.

Xavi’s comments are a testament to the job Arteta has done since taking the helm at the Emirates. The Spaniard has reinvigorated Arsenal and has them playing with intensity and a clear style of play, something that Xavi believes can take them to the next level.

With the Gunners performing with the kind of intensity that Xavi believes is worthy of the Champions League, Arsenal fans will be hoping that their team can live up to his high standards and make a serious push for the top four.

