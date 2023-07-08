Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

In the world of football, there are certain players who leave an indelible mark on the game with their exceptional skills and achievements. Xavi Hernández, the Spanish maestro, and Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian genius, are undoubtedly two such players. While they played in different eras, their impact on the pitch and the accolades they gathered are remarkably similar. Let’s take a closer look at their statistics and trophy achievements in two iconic seasons: Xavi in 2008/09 and De Bruyne in 2022/23.

Xavi Hernández, the midfield wizard, showcased his brilliance in 54 games, scoring 10 goals and providing 31 assists during the 2008/09 season. His efforts were instrumental in securing the triumphant treble of La Liga, the Champions League, and the Copa Del Rey. A true leader on the field, Xavi’s vision and passing ability were unmatched, making him an invaluable asset to his team.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, the modern-day maestro, played a significant role for his team in the 2022/23 season. With 49 appearances, 10 goals, and 31 assists, De Bruyne’s contributions were truly exceptional. Despite some stiff competition, he claimed glory in the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup, etching his name in history.

It is fascinating to observe the similarity in their statistics and trophy wins. Both players hold the impressive record of being treble winners, signifying their impact and importance to their respective teams. While separated by years, Xavi Hernández and Kevin De Bruyne undoubtedly share a common thread of excellence in the beautiful game of football.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)