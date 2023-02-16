Xavi Hernandez reveals what he told Erik Ten Hag after the Manchester United Vs Barcelona game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Barcelona locked horns with Manchester United at Camp Nou and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 4 goal thriller.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoreline for Barcelona just few minutes into the second half but the red devil’s responded very quickly with two goals in the space of 10 minutes. Brazilian Winger, Raphinha scored the equalizer for the Catalonians few minutes before the full time whistle was blown to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

During the post match conference, Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez took his time to heap praises on United labeling them a top team. The Spanish Tactician also revealed that after the game, he congratulated Erik Ten Hag because he’s done a great job.

“In his Words”

“We played against a top team in Europe, I think Manchester United is coming back and today they showed the best version. I congratulated Erik after the game because he’s doing very well”, Xavi Hernandez said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)