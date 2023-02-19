Xavi Does Not Know When Ousmane Dembele Will Make His Return To Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona manager Xavi has admitted that he doesn’t know when Ousmane Dembele will return to action. Dembele missed Barcelona’s first leg clash with Manchester United at Camp Nou due to injury. Raphinha played well against the Red devils and was named man of the match.

Dembele has been in top form ever since the beginning of this season but he’s currently out injured. The frenchman has been out of action since the end of January due to a harmstring injury.

The Barcelona manager said “He’s doing some work on the training ground. He is working with the medical staff, and he will return to the group when he feels ready”.

Dembele may not return in time to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. He has netted 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 26 games for Barcelona across all competitions this season.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri also picked up an Injury during their 2-2 draw against Manchester United and will be out for 2-3 weeks. Pedri will miss Barcelona second leg clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Malikings (

)