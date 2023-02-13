This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi has transformed Barcelona into a very formidable team. The past few months have been their best moments since the former Barcelona Player took over as the manager. Barca defeated Villarreal 1-0 on Sunday to move 11 points ahead of Real Madrid.

One thing Barca has improved on is the club now know how to suffer to win. They were outplayed against Villarreal but still held on to their lead. Barca now have 16 Clean Sheets in the other 21 Laliga games this season.

Despite his criticism, Xavi is constantly breaking records at the club including a couple of Guardiola’s. He has recorded more points than Guardiola did after 47 games.

The manager is however on course breaking another one when Barcelona faces Man United in the Europa League on Thursday. Barca is currently on an eleven-game winning streak. This is the highest ever recorded by Pep in his time at Barcelona.

While Barca is currently on of the best team in Europe right now, Erik Ten Hag has equally transformed Man Uniintod in a stronger team. Beating United will make Xavi break Pep’s record.

