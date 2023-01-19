Xavi confirms Ansu Fati will start against Getafe with Lewandowski suspended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Barcelona coach explained that “we agreed on thirty minutes, he is once again the Ansu we expect”.

Xavi Hernandez returns from Ceuta happy for the qualification and, above all, for the solvency with which his team solved the commitment of the round of 16 of the Cup. “Above all, I would highlight the attitude, they were good, aggressive, with a very good attitude”. Xavi, contrary to his custom, announced that Ansu Fati will play against Getafe: “We agreed on half an hour, because he will be a starter on Sunday. He is back to being the Ansu we all want”.

The coach recalled that “we had the experience of Intercity, when you lose the activation it costs you. We didn’t have any problems, maybe a little in the first half in a corner. We played very serious and professional and we are happy”. He added that “we showed that we have a great squad, too”. The conclusion is that “little by little we are improving. The Super Cup has to give us that leap in quality, we have done very well. The team is growing and we are in a good moment”.

Regarding the players who played in Ceuta, he stated that “I do not consider them to be secondary players, for me the team is not secondary today. We are plabntulla, they are players who are important and who will be important until the end of the season, Iñaki (Peña) himself had a great game, Héctor (Bellerín), Marcos (Alonso), Jordi (Alba)… the defensive line was very good and they are all important”. He concluded that “we are in a good moment of form and we have to take advantage of it”.

And, regarding the departure of Memphis and a possible signing, he stated that “it wouldn’t be a tragedy if no one came, but if we can reinforce ourselves, all the better. Memphis has asked to leave, I don’t know if it is official, unofficially I can only tell you this”.

And as for the quarter-final draw, he has been very clear in stating that he hopes that once and for all it will be at the Camp Nou: “We would like to play at home, it would be great. We would like to play at home, it would be great. Welcome, we are in the quarterfinals.

