Wwe Wrestlers Who Wear Mask In The Ring

Some African countries, like Nigeria and South Africa, are huge fans of World Wrestling Entertainment. There are a few other names for World Wrestling Entertainment, but they all refer to the same thing. Over the past three decades, the WWE has featured a wide variety of excellent wrestlers. It should be noted, however, that several WWE wrestlers customarily perform under a mask. Let’s take our time and properly identify a few of these ring thugs.

1. Sin Cara

He is an experienced WWF wrestler. It has been considered that he is among the most talented performers in the wrestling industry. For many years, Sin Cara has been known for his infamous mask. Throughout his career, he has amassed an impressive number of victories.

2. Rey Mysterio

It cannot be overstated how adaptable wrestler Rey Mysterio is in World Wrestling Entertainment. Since his first professional match in the WWE, he has amassed an impressive collection of championships. Rey Mysterio is a favorite among WWE fans. He generally hides his identity behind a mask, which contributes to this effect. Fans appreciate him because he is dynamic and adaptable.

3. Kane

Glenn Thomas Jacobs is his true name. Kane, though, is merely his ring moniker. Longtime WWE competitor who hails from the United States. In the annals of pro wrestling, his mask stands among the all-time greats. A legend in his own right, Kane is revered as one of the best WWE wrestlers ever.

4. Kalisto

There have been numerous times throughout his professional wrestling career when he was likened to Rey Mysterio. This is because he has excellent ring-jumping ability. Similar to the other WWE wrestlers, Kalisto wears a mask when competing.

