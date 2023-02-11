WWE Superstar John Cena Spotted Wearing Mini Skirt, High Heels And Make Up In Australia (details)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Although they have been used to his jean shorts, sneaker shoes, brightly coloured T-shirts and face caps, WWE fans have been left in surprise after WWE legend, John Cena, was seen in a mini skirt and high heels. The pictures of the superstar were shared by his fans, and it quickly went viral as they reacted to this surprising act by the 16 time WWE champion.

As you may already know, John Cena became a part time wrestler in order to pursue a career in Hollywood. The superstar appeared for a movie shoot in Melbourne Australia, clad in make up and the feminine outfit.

Reports have it that he is in Australia to film his latest movie, Ricky Stanicky. This movie will be shown on Amazon Prime, and it is about three friends who create a fictional character named Ricky Stanicky, which they use as an alibi to get out of trouble. Cena, Zac Efron, and Jermaine Fowler are playing the main roles.

Check out some reactions to this by some of his fans.

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments.

LaVictoria (

)