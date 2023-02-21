SPORT

WWE Monday Night Raw Results For Last Night.

The Monday Night Raw event was held by the WWE again last night, and it was a success once again. Below are the results of the events that took place last night on Raw.

1. Sami Zayn kicksoff RAW and calls out Kevin Owens. Sami Zayn asks Kevin Owens to help him face The Bloodline.

Owens refuses and tells him to ask his buddy Jey Uso instead

2. Sami Zayn defeats Baron Corbin

3. Mustafa Ali defeats Dolph Ziggler

4. Dark Asuka defeats Nikki Cross

5. MVP & Omos challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania

6. Seth Rollins defeats The Miz by referee stoppage

7. Bronson Reed defeats Chad Gable

8. Austin Theory defeats Edge to retain the United States Title after Finn Balor attacked Edge to end RAW.

What do you have to say about the above results? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

