WWE Monday Night Raw Results For July 31, 2023.

As usual, a lot of activities and actions went down last night on another episode of Monday Night Raw, and it was an interesting night again which I will tell you the results in this article.

The following are the results of the matches that took place last night being Monday, the 31st day of July, 2023 on Monday Night Raw.

1. Ludwig Kaiser def. Matt Riddle in 11:06

2. Maxxine Dupri def. Valhalla in 3:32

3. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Tommaso Ciampa in 8:54

4. Gunther def. Chad Gable in 12:45

5. Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus by disqualification in 0:05

6. Sami Zayn & Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio in 12:24.

From the above results, what do you have to say about the matches? Feel free to share your thoughts with us using the comment section below, and thank you for your time as well.

