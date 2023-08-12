WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results For August, 11th, 2023.

The WWE Friday Night Smackdown event took place again last night being Friday, the 11th day of August, 2023, and it was an interesting show as usual. Below are the results of the matches that took place last night.

– Jey Uso says, HE’S OUT OF WWE.

– Jimmy tries to explain things to Jey with the presence of The Bloodline.

– Jey Uso attacks Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa & SUPERKICKS Jimmy Uso.

– Rey Mysterio def. Santos Escobar to become the NEW United States Champion.

– Austin Theory attacks Santos Escobar.

– AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross.

– Edge Vs. Sheamus set to take place next week on Smackdown.

– LA Knight def. Top Dolla.

– Charlotte Vs. Asuka ended in a no-contest. (Damage CTRL attacks both of them).

