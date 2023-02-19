WWE Elimination Chamber Results.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The traditional Elimination Chamber Pay Per View event which is held annually by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was held last night, and it was a success. In this article I will tell you how it went down as well.

1. Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn to RETAIN his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Kevin Owens Returns and attack Roman & Jimmy).

2. Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest & Montez Ford to RETAIN his US Championship (Logan Paul RETURNS and attacks Seth Rollins).

3. Edge & Beth Phoenix def. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

4. Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar Disqualification (Lesnar destroys Lashley and referee after the match).

5. Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez & Carmella to become the NEW #1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

