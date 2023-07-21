WWC: Waldrum Should Play Oshoala In The Position She Plays At Barcelona To Enable Her Score Goals

Nigeria’s Super Falcons kicked off their Women’s World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Canada, the Olympic champions, at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. With both teams securing a point, they find themselves two points behind Australia in Group B. The latter managed to defeat the Republic of Ireland with a solitary goal.

However, despite the satisfactory outcome, there were concerns about the performance of star striker Asisat Oshoala, who seemed to struggle to make an impact on the game. Some fans expressed their discontent, pointing fingers at Randy Waldrum, the coach of the West African giants, suggesting he might not be the right fit for the team.

One of the major criticisms was that Oshoala was not utilized properly on the field. It would have been better if she was be played in a position similar to her role at Barcelona, where she has been able to excel and score goals. The coach should start using her as a winger, a deep forward, or even a false 9, rather than a target striker or finisher. This would enable her to find the back of the net more frequently.

It’s evident that Oshoala’s impact on the pitch can be game-changing, and she should be encouraged to take the initiative, especially during crucial stages of the match. Her reputation as one of the biggest and most influential players in the team should motivate her to take charge and capitalize on opportunities to punish opposing defenders.

While the team celebrated the draw against Canada, it is important that the Falcons work on their ball possession. Allowing the opponent to control the game deep within their territory could lead to mounting pressure and potential setbacks. The defense should be commended for maintaining a solid line but stressed the importance of retaining possession and controlling the tempo of the game.

Looking ahead, the focus should be on the game against Australia. Some fans expressed concerns about the team’s tactics and believed that adjustments would be necessary to secure a victory against the formidable Australian side. As the competition progresses, every game becomes crucial, and tactical precision will play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Despite the mixed reactions and criticisms, it’s important to remember that the Super Falcons are carrying the hopes and support of not only Nigeria but the entire African continent.

In conclusion, Randy Waldrum’s approach to using Asisat Oshoala will be under scrutiny as the Women’s World Cup unfolds. To maximize Oshoala’s goal-scoring potential, playing her in a position similar to her role at Barcelona seems like a sensible approach.

