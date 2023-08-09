SPORT

WWC: The 3 countries that can stop England from winning the World Cup

The England Lioness will play Colombia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals without Lauren James, due to suspension.

However, England are currently favourites to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup at Australia but there is a raising probability that the Lioness could miss out on the most prestigious trophy this year.

Below are the 3 Women’s World Cup participants that can stop the England Lioness from winning the prestigious trophy at Australia.

1. Japan

With USWNT all eliminated from the competition, Japan has emerged as a World Cup favourite this year.

Japan are set to play Sweden in the quarter-finals.

2. Spain

Spain is another country that can deny England their first World Cup triumph.

3. France

France has been phenomenal in the World Cup this year. They were unbeaten in the group stages and blew away Morocco in their last World Cup outing.

