WWC: Spain Secure Last-16 Qualification With Impressive Win Over Zambia

In a display of their status as pre-tournament favorites, Spain showcased their prowess by securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockouts with an impressive 5-0 triumph over Zambia in their second Group C match.

Teresa Abelleira set the tone with the fastest goal of the tournament in the ninth minute, launching a powerful long-range shot into the top corner after a skillful passing sequence.

Jennifer Hermoso, celebrating her 100th appearance for Spain, furthered the lead with an easy header, capitalizing on Zambia’s defensive lapse. Alba Redondo then took center stage, netting twice to seal Spain’s convincing victory.

Despite Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala’s valiant efforts, she was unable to stop the onslaught of Spain’s attacking prowess.

The win also ensured Japan’s progression to the last 16 after they secured a 2-0 victory against Costa Rica earlier in the day.

Both Spain and Japan have garnered six points in the group stage, setting the stage for an exciting clash between the unbeaten sides to determine the group’s top spot.

As the tournament progresses, Spain’s dominance and Japan’s resilience make them teams to watch in the upcoming knockout stages.

