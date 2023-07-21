WWC 2023: Meet The Player That Scored The First Goal In The Ongoing FIFA Women’s World

FIFA Women’s World Cup fever is everywhere around the Globe and the excitement it has produced after just few games is unbelievable, going by the glamour and fantastic scenes seen already. Scoring the first goal of the tournament is arguably one of the major significant memories many football supporters will keep in their hearts even after the conclusion of the competition.

Hannah Wilkinson’s goal for New Zealand earned them both victory over Norway and New Zealand’s first World Cup victory in the women’s football history. However, the scorer has few sides of her life that many probably do not know. Aside playing in the W League, Hannah is also an instrumentalist who can play drum and Guitar very well. According to BBC , the Star Player has 2 single songs recorded in her name and has been doing fine on Spotify since they were released in 2019.

After listening to “waiting for the sun and set me free” from her works on Sportify, I can tell that Hannah Wilkinson would still have done well doing music because of the quality of her works. However, the Melbourne City Striker is very prolific and more should still be expected of her in New Zealand and Australia 2023.

Finally, Hannah has openly declared that she’s gay. Although many could feel that coming out openly to make some terms about one’s life could be unnecessary but the New Zealand Star continue to live with her sexual preference as she deals with others in respect. She’s currently dating Katie Isabelle and they are both happy about their relationship. What do you know about the Scorer of the opening goal in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup? Share with us

