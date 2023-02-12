Wrong Selections Made by Erik Ten Hag in his Starting XI That Could Cost Man United a Win vs Leeds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are set to take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the English Premier League by 3:00 Nigerian time, with Erik Ten Hag making some interesting changes to his team for this afternoon’s match

Below are the wrong Selections he made that could cost Manchester United a win;

Starting Wost Weghorst

The Dutch striker has struggled to make an impact in the last couple games for the Manchester based outfit upfront, a lot has been said about on how he also slows down the team’s attack with the teammates also failing to play to the towering striker’s strength.

His performance in the last match against Leeds United at Old Trafford doesn’t warrant him for another start today, Rashford should have be utilised as a false 9.

Shaw and Maguire as CBs?

The last time the Red Devils played against the Whites they were beaten for pace, with their best centre back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The presence of maguire is not good for the team’s morale. Leeds plays a faster attacking football and maguire is very extremely slow, Luke Shaw on the other hand has been played out of position despite impressing as a makeshift centre-back this season.

Dalot over Wan-Bissaka

The Portugal international was awful in the first leg of this same fixture defensively, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the bench today and should have been picked ahead of Dalot.

