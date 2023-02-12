SPORT

Wrong Decisions From The Premier League Referees In The Matches Played Yesterday

The 2022/2023 Premier League Season resumed action again yesterday with quite a number of entertaining fixtures. 11 Premier League Matches were played yesterday.

In the Premier League, there have been constant wrong Referee decisions which affect the results of the various Matches, that is it favours a side at the expense of another. Yesterday, there were wrong decisions made by the Referees which affected the results of the Teams that were officiated those Referees. The wrong calls yesterday costed the teams Points.

Some of the wrong decisions made by the Referees yesterday are:

1. Soucek’s Arm Ball in the box in Chelsea’s game against West Ham

Yesterday, Chelsea and West Ham played a 1:1 draw. It was a tight game. At the late minute of the game, Gallagher, a Chelsea Player played a shot towards the West Ham Goalkeeper, the ball was interfered by Soucek’s Arm inside the West Ham’s box 18. On a normal day, it should have been a Penalty to Chelsea but the Referee overlooked it which at the end of the day denied Chelsea the total 3 Points. The decision was a wrong one which left many Chelsea Fans and Players Furious.

2. Brentford’s Equaliser Against Arsenal

Arsenal played a 1:1 draw with Brentford yesterday. Trossard scored the first goal which was for Arsenal. Brentford’s goal came from set piece. During the play, Ethan Pinnock Brentford’s defender interfered with the Play from an Offside position before Toney, Brentford’s Striker scored the ball. As a Result of Pinnock’s position which was offside, the goal should not have stood.

After the match, it was said that the VAR official forgot to draw the lines that would have shown Christian Norgaard was offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s goal.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s Manager was furious after the Match as he said the goal should have been ruled out for Offside. The Referee’s wrong decision denied Arsenal 2 Points which would have placed them in a more comfortable Position in the Title Race.

