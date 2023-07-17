WRE vs CHE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Chelsea will kick off their pre-season tour of the United States in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ National League title-winning Wrexham.

While the Hollywood duo returned to the Football League in their second season in charge in Wales, the Blues finished shamefully low in the Premier League and are in the middle of a big squad rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Wrexham’s global brand is growing, and its high-profile schedule in America can only enhance that.

Pochettino has a lot of work to do to get his diverse group to gel, and the Blues may face some difficult months ahead. If they aren’t careful, they could be given a scare or two by a more harmonious and mentally sound Wrexham team.

Having said that, there is a clear division gap between the two clubs, and Chelsea will be regarded as favourites even after their terrible 2022–23 season.

KICKOFF TIME: Wrexham versus Chelsea match will be played on Thursday at 12:30AM Nigerian time.

