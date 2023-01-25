Wout Weghorst Scores His First Goal For Man United In Their 3-0 Win Against Nottingham Forest.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester United at their home stadium, City Ground and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides.

Man United loaned goalkeeper, Dean Henderson isn’t eligible to play against his parent club and this is something that Erik ten Hag claim that he is happy about. It takes just 6 minutes of action for Marcus Rashford to score the first goal of the game as Casemiro provided an assist for the first goal game.

Manchester united new forward, Wout Weghorst finally has the chance to score his first goal since he joined as he scored a late-minute goal to inspire Man United to a 2-0 win in the first 45 minutes of the game.

Nottingham Forest failed to utilize their goalscoring chances as Bruno Fernandes scored the last goal of the game to make it a 3-0 win for Manchester United.

Newcastle also won 1-0 against Southampton on Tuesday and it’s obvious that Manchester United has a chance to qualify for the final with this 3-0 win while Newcastle will have to make sure that Southampton didn’t defeat them in the second leg of the Semi-Final.

