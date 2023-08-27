Worst Mistakes made by Manuel Lillo that made Man City draw 0-0 against Sheffield in the first-half.

Manchester City headed into the halftime break with a nil-nil scoreline against Sheffield United.

Under the management of Juan Manuel Lillo, who stepped into the shoes of Pep Guardiola due to a back problem, the team encountered a number of tactical imbalance which affected their performance.

Julian Alvarez inclusion;

While Julian Alvarez impressed in the opening half, his positioning behind Erling Haaland proved to cause a lot of misunderstandings in the City setup.

Haaland struggled to get the necessary support, leading to frustration evident in his performance. A more fitting approach would have been starting a player with creativity and directness like Phil Foden.

Foden’s ability to create opportunities could have provided Haaland with better chances to find the back of the net.

Bernardo Silva shouldn’t have started

Bernardo Silva’s return from illness saw him reintroduced into the Starting XI, but his effectiveness was questionable during the first half.

Rushing him back might have been a decision too early, as he failed to make a significant impact on the game.

This poor performance could have been avoided by opting for New signing, Jeremy Doku whose fresh legs and hunger to prove himself might have injected more energy on the wings.

