Worst Mistakes made by Erik Ten Hag that made Man United lose 2-1 to Nottingham in the first half.

Manchester United are currently trailing in their match against Nottingham Forest at the Threatre of Dreams, without further ado, below are the worst mistakes made by Erik Ten Hag in the opening half;

The decision to start Antony hasn’t helped Man United at all, Despite not performing well in United’s last two games against Wolves and Spurs.

Erik Ten Hag opted for him in his XI in today’s league encounter, he lost possession of the ball on several occasions in the opening half, fell to the ground to easy and was very poor with decision making.

Casemiro inclusion is also a questionable one despite his underwhelming performances in the last two games, the Ex-Real Madrid star was sloppy and wasn’t good enough in the first half, he lacked the positional awareness and alertness.

And finally United’s style of play left so many people wondering, the style of play deployed by the Dutch tactician saw the Manchester based outfit play too high in the opening half which allows Nottingham Forest a lot of space to operate, This should be addressed in the second half if United are to get back into this game and get thre points.

