Worst Mistakes made by Erik Ten Hag that made Man United draw 0-0 against Wolves in the first half

Manchester United find themselves at a halftime deadlock with a 0-0 scoreline.

As the first half unfolded, it became apparent that the tactics utillzed by Erik ten Hag had both strengths and glaring weaknesses, contributing to the current standstill, Below are the mistakes the Dutch manager made in the opening half.

One of the central issues stemming from the tactical approach of Erik Ten Hag is Manchester United’s possession game.

While the team managed to control the ball for prolonged periods, the possession lacked creativity and incisiveness.

The reliance on long balls and backward passes has stifled United’s attacking momentum, leaving the team struggling to penetrate the opposition’s defense. The second half presents an opportunity for Ten Hag to make tactical adjustments that encourage a more expressive and aggressive style of play in the final third.

A decision that has raised eyebrows is the deployment of Marcus Rashford as a central striker, rather than his usual role on the left wing.

Throughout the opening half, Rashford struggled to assert his presence in the center-forward position, failing to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities. It might be prudent for Ten Hag to consider shifting Rashford to his more familiar left-wing role, where his pace and creativity can better influence the game’s outcome.

Another point of contention has been the selection of Garnacho over Sancho. While Garnacho’s inclusion may have been driven by tactical considerations, his performance in the opening half has raised questions about this choice.

In contrast, Jadon Sancho, who featured prominently in United’s pre-season games, could have provided a more significant threat and creative spark in the attacking third. Sancho’s familiarity with the team and his ability to unlock defenses could be pivotal in breaking the deadlock.

Charlesayor (

)