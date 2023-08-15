Worst Manchester United players as Red Devils labored to an unconvincing win

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 to begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Raphael Varane scored the game’s sole goal in the 76th minute to give the Red Devils three points.

Wolves were undoubtedly the better team of the two, having tried 23 shots to United’s 15.

Erik ten Hag’s side were pinned back in their own half for the final ten minutes, clinging to their small lead.

1. Mason Mount

Chelsea fans, what did you make of Mason Mount’s performance in the midfield yesterday? While he certainly provided an extra boost of energy, it seems like he struggled to make a difference with the ball. Coach Ten Hag may be looking for more from his summer signing in upcoming matches. Do you agree? And if the pressing up the pitch was the only reason he was signed, would have preferred Jesse Lingard as an option?

2. Bruno Fernandes

It wasn’t the smoothest of matches for Manchester United’s full-time captain Bruno Fernandes. The man who is known for his creativity struggled to knit passes yesterday, but he did deliver a magical moment when he played a delicate lob pass to Wan-Bissaka, creating the opening that led to Varane’s goal. That’s what separates great players from good ones – their ability to create something out of nothing.

3. Antony

Antony, Antony, Antony…will he ever learn? The Brazilian’s poor decision-making in the final third is hurting the Red Devils again this season. Wolves almost capitalized on his mistakes twice. The club need the Brazil international to step up and be more composed on the ball.

