This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some premier league clubs have been struggling to find the back of the net ever since the beginning of this season.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have the worst big chance conversation rate in the premier league this season, 33.3 each. The Magpies are currently among the best teams in the premier league but they have been inconsistent in performance since the start of February.

The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United and another 1-1 draw by Bournemouth. Newcastle United later suffered a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and they currently sits 5th on the premier league table. Nottingham Forest have also been struggling to score goals this season.

Brighton have 31.3% conversation rate in the premier league this season. They have been Impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. However, Brighton have failed to find the back of the net on several occasions this season.

Liverpool have 28.3% conversation rate in the premier league this season. The Reds grabbed a consecutive 2-0 win over Everton and Newcastle United. However, they have failed to remain consistent in performance this season. Liverpool are also struggling to score goals in the premier league this season.

Chelsea have the third worst big chance conversation rate in the premier league this season, 24.2. Despite spending a lot of money on the transfer market, the Blues have been struggling to perform well under Graham Potter.

Everton have 24.0 conversation rate in the premier league this season and Southampton have 20.8 conversation rate in the premier league.

Malikings (

)