Barcelona Football Club, one of the most successful and legendary teams in the world, has made some pretty awful transfers throughout their history. These transfer mistakes have cost the club a fortune, and some even proved to be detrimental to the team’s performance on the field. So, let’s have a look at the 7 worst Barcelona transfers of all time, and how they failed to meet expectations:

1. Philippe Coutinho:

When Barcelona signed the Brazilian playmaker from Liverpool in January 2018, fans expected him to become a crucial part of the team’s attacking trident, alongside Messi and Suarez. However, his lackluster performances and inconsistency proved to be a major disappointment for fans and the club alike. The Spanish giants finally had to send him out on loan to Bayern Munich in August 2019.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

The Swedish striker’s arrival at the Nou Camp in July 2009 was hailed as a great success at the time, as he had just helped Inter Milan win the treble. However, things went downhill fast for Zlatan. The outspoken striker didn’t get along with manager Pep Guardiola, who played him out of position. After one disappointing season, the striker left the club and moved to AC Milan on loan.

3. Keirrison:

In 2009, Barcelona signed the Brazilian striker for a fee of 14 million euros, hoping that he could emulate his success at Coritiba in La Liga. But Keirrison failed to make an impact in the Catalan side and was shipped off to Benfica the following year.

4. Dmytro Chygrynskiy:

In August 2009, Barcelona spent €25m on the Ukrainian defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy, hoping that he could partner with Pique in the defense. However, he proved to be a disastrous signing, as he struggled to adapt to Barcelona’s style of play, and was quickly sent back to Shakhtar Donetsk.

5. Douglas:

Douglas Pereira arrived at the Nou Camp in 2014 from Sao Paulo with a lot of promise, but he struggled to break into the first team and was eventually loaned out to Sporting Gijon and then back to Brazil.

6. Andre Gomes:

The Portuguese midfielder was signed for a hefty fee of €35m in 2016, but failed to live up to his potential in his two seasons at Barcelona. Gomes was often criticized for his lack of pace and poor ball control and was sold to Everton in August 2018.

7. Ousmane Dembele:

In 2017, Barcelona signed the young French forward from Borussia Dortmund for €105m, hoping that he could be the heir to Neymar. However, Dembele struggled with injuries and failed to settle in Barcelona, which made it difficult for him to reach his full potential.

