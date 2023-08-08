SPORT

WorldCup:Reactions As Official Went to Console A Super Falcons’ Player After The Game Yesterday.

Recall that yesterday which was Monday, the 7th day of August, 2023, the Super Falcons of Nigeria Lost to the England women on penalties, and it was a sorrowful end to the game for the Nigerians.

After the game which went to penalty shootouts, an official was seen consoling a Nigerian player and immediately the photo went viral on social media, it sparked a lot of reactions. See some of the reactions below.

The Nigerian player was laying on the floor with her knees as she covered her face in horror, and the referee just as seen above had his hand on her back consoling her and that spoke very well of the game of football.

The game yesterday ended goalless after normal time as England’s Lauren James also saw red late on, but penalties were all that made sure England were the Victors yesterday.

Congratulations to them once again.

