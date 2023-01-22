World Cup: Lionel Messi didn’t deserve Golden Ball in Brazil, 2014 – Ex-FIFA President, Blatte.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter has said that Lionel Messi did not deserve the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

As a result of his impressive achievements at the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine was chosen by the FIFA Committee as the best player of the competition and awarded the Golden Ball.

According to Blatter, the former Barcelona player was unworthy of the honor.

The committee’s conclusion, according to the former FIFA president, was incorrect.

Messi guided his country to the tournament’s final with four goals and seven assists in seven games.

He was unfortunate, though, as his team fell to Germany 1-0 in extra time thanks to a goal from Mario Gotze.

Ahead of Thomas Mueller of Germany and Arjen Robben of the Netherlands, Messi was chosen as the game’s greatest player.

“Should I tell you the truth or should I try to be diplomatic? Listen, I’ll admit that I was a little taken aback when Lionel Messi was named the tournament’s best player,” he told AS.

I believe the ruling was flawed, he continued.

When the committee told Blatter they had only taken into consideration ten of the players who competed in the final, Blatter claimed he was taken aback.

