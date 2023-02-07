This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Three world-class forwards will run out of contract in 2023. The three attackers have been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season. Messi, Karim Benzema and Angel Di Maria are the three world-class forwards that will run out of contract in 2023.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is the first player on the list. Messi has been in top form since the beginning of this season. However, he will run out of contract at PSG in 2023 and the 35 year old is yet to extend his deal at the club. PSG are willing to extend his stay at the club but Messi is yet to put pen to paper.

The 35 year old has netted 14 goals and provided 14 assists for PSG across all competitions this season. He’s currently the best player in the Ligue 1 and one of the best footballers in the top five European leagues.

Even though Neymar and Mbappe have been absent from PSG’s starting lineup, Messi has continued to help the Parisians emerge victorious in their league games. The Argentina forward has a market value of €50 million making him one of the most valuable players in the world.

Karim Benzema helped the Los blancos win the UEFA Champions league title and the Laliga title. He also won the Ballon d’or award last season and netted over 40 goals across all competitions for Real madrid.

However, he struggled to perform well at the beginning of this season. Benzema has now regained his form and he’s expected to continue playing for the Los blancos. His contract at Real Madrid will expire in 2023 and he’s currently 35 years old.

Angel Di Maria will also run out of contract at Juventus in 2023. He’s currently 34 years old and has been in good form since joining Juventus.

