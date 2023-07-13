World-Class Footballers In Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al Ahli So Far

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have secured the signing of former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The 31 year old joined Saudi Pro League following his departure from Liverpool. He can be considered as one of the best strikers to have played in the premier league.

Firmino formed an impressive attacking partnership with Salah and Mane at Liverpool helping the team win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

Firmino spent 8 years at Liverpool joining the club from Hoffenheim in 2015. He was not the only player to leave the Reds this summer, as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also left the club at the end of their deals.

He joins former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has also joined the Saudi Professional League side. Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy are the best footballers in Al Ahli.

Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marega and Kalidou Koulibaly are the best players in Al-Hilal right now.

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, Jota and ex-Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante are the best players in Al-Ittihad while Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly are the best players in Al-Hilal right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ospina, Talisca and Brozovic are the best players in Al-Nassr right now.

