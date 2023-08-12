Women’s World Cup reacts after Australia and France played 20 penalties in their quarter-final tie.

Co-host nation, Australia booked their place in the Semifinals of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday after beating France 7-6 on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Australia’s shot-stopper, Mackenzie Arnold saved three France women penalties and missed one herself in a dramatic shootout on Saturday morning, with Cortnee Vine stepping up to score the winning penalty kick to send the Matildas into the Semifinals against England who defeated Colombia 2-1.

Seeing both Australia and France played a total of 20 penalties in their quarter-final tie at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, FIFA Women’s World Cup has taken to social media to react.

FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on Facebook: “TWENTY!

The longest-ever penalty shootout at any #FIFAWWC or #FIFAWorldCup! 👏”

This Facebook post from FIFA Women’s World Cup reacting after France and Australia played 20 penalties in their quarter-final tie has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it the best match so far, while some have called it nerve-racking.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

