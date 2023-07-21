Women’s world cup: I am devastated, Canada coach, Priestman reacts to Super Falcons draw

Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada expressed his displeasure with his team’s goalless draw with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

However, “Priestman insisted that his team must swiftly put the loss behind them and concentrate on the remaining Group B matches.” PUNCH reports.

According to PUNCH, In their debut match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday morning, Nigeria, “the nine-time African champions, held Priestman’s team to a scoreless draw.”

PUNCH reported, “We have to advance very quickly because this is tournament football, and if I compare it to the Olympic Games that we won, we drew to begin with.”

“You might become depressed and lost over that, and naturally, the squad and I are disappointed that we didn’t gain three points.” Source stated.

But in the end, “we only scored one goal while stealing two from the opposing squad.” PUNCH reports.

PUNCH further reported, “Australia took early control of the group on Thursday after defeating Ireland 1-0.”

