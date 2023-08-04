Women’s World Cup 2023 Top Scorers: The Race For The Golden Boot

As the Women’s World Cup progresses in Australia and New Zealand, the race for the prestigious Golden Boot award is heating up. Several players have already made their mark on the tournament and are vying for the top spot on the goal-scoring charts.

Among those making a strong case for the Golden Boot is England’s forward, Lauren James. Her incredible double in England’s emphatic 6-1 victory over China has brought her goal tally to three, putting her in contention for the coveted award. Another player who has made a significant impact is Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who moved to the top of the goal-scorer list after scoring two goals in Japan’s 4-0 win against Spain.

The Golden Boot award holds significant importance in the Women’s World Cup as it recognizes the player who scores the most goals during the tournament. In the previous edition of the tournament, held four years ago, the award was shared by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of the USA, and Ellen White of England, as all three players finished with six goals each. Rapinoe was ultimately awarded the Golden Boot as she scored her goals in less time than the other two players. In case of a tie this year, the number of assists and minutes played will be used to determine the winner.

The history of the Golden Boot dates back to the 1967-68 season when it was established and known as the “Soulier d’Or,” which translates to Golden Shoe or Golden Boot in French.

