Women Super League Table After Man United Won 1-0 To Overtake Chelsea

Man United Women are back to the top of the Women Super League table after they salvaged a narrow 1-0 win against Reading Women at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Zelem got the chance to open the scoring for the red devils in the first half but she couldn’t score from the penalty spot.

The second half took the same tone with both teams failing to score for the most part of the match, until Rachel Williams scored the match winner in the 88th minute to make sure Man United Women took their three points home.

Women Super League Table After Man United Won 1-0 Away From Home.

At the top of the Women Super league table is Man United Women with 28 points as they overtake Chelsea, while Reading Women remains in 10th with 7 points.

